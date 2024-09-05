Legal victory for city of San Diego and proponents of Measure C

Back in 2020, more than 65% of San Diego voters approved Measure C, a hotel tax that would be used to expand the convention center, address homelessness and support street repair. At the time, however, it was believed the measure needed a two-thirds majority. It fell just short, so it was not enacted.

Following years of litigation, a San Diego Superior Court judge now says Measure C was, indeed, a citizens-led initiative, meaning it needed only a simple majority, or 50%, to pass.

San Diego's City Attorney said in a statement, "After nearly 4 years of frivolous litigation, the only thing plaintiffs have achieved is to delay the implementation of Measure C and the collection of hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue that could have been used to address the homelessness problem, modernize the convention center, and repair City streets. That is a dubious accomplishment for organizations who claim to working on behalf of our shared commitment to improve our city."

Four years after Measure C was on the ballot, the San Diego Convention Center said, "The demand for event space at the San Diego Convention Center is stronger than ever," adding that a dedicated revenue stream for expansion would allow them to host more events, which would help fuel San Diego's economy.

"Generally speaking, San Diego voters voted for this and we are intent on seeing that that will of the voters put into action," said Matthew Slentz, attorney for Yes for a Better San Diego Committee, which supported the measure. “We are pleased with the court's decision. We feel like it’s been a long time coming.”

The attorney for the California Taxpayers Action Network, one of the groups arguing Measure C was not a citizen-led effort, did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Legal analyst Dan Eaton still anticipates an appeal.

“This is the latest word in the battle over Measure C. It will not be the last word,” said Eaton.