Leap Into Marital Bliss This Leap Day in Santee

A non-confidential marriage license costs $70 and couples can pay an additional $88 to have their ceremonies performed by a staff member

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Couples who are interested in having a unique wedding anniversary can “take the leap” by getting married at the San Diego County Clerk’s Santee Office on Leap Day this year.

The office will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to offer couples the chance to marry on a day that only comes once every four years. Those who want to renew their wedding vows will also be welcomed to do so at the office.

Marriage licenses and civil ceremonies will be available Saturday by appointment only. Couples can choose to be married in an indoor ceremony or the outdoor wedding venue. A non-confidential marriage license costs $70 and couples can pay an additional $88 to have their ceremonies performed by a staff member.

If love is not in the air for you, other services will also be available on Saturday, such as obtaining marriage, birth and death certificates as well as registering fictitious business names.

