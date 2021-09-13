Law Enforcement Called for in El Cajon During Grossmont High School Protest

School officials in El Cajon requested assistance from law enforcement on Monday after a lunchtime dress-code protest at Grossmont High School.
A spokesman for the Grossmont Union High School District said that students refused to return to class and that the situation escalated, with students throwing apples and water bottles.
"To calm the situation and keep students safe, a 'secure campus' was called, and a law enforcement response was required," school district public information officer PIO Collin McGlashen tweeted. "Law enforcement remains on campus to ensure an orderly return to class so the school day can continue."
Sky Ranger 7 arrived over the scene shortly before 1 p.m. but was unable to find any sort of standoff between police and students. One person, however, was seen on a gurney apparently being taken for some sort of medical treatment.
Nearly a dozen police cars were spotted parked by the entrance to the school when Sky Ranger 7 was overhead, and groups of students were seen walking around the the campus.
About 1:20 p.m. a group of what appeared to be 20-30 protesters with a large banner was seen marching to the school's entrance.
