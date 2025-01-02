Security expert discusses safety measures at large events amid New Orleans attack

San Diego hosts numerous large events every year that draw millions of people from all around the world.

In 2023, bollards were installed on Fifth and Broadway to block traffic and keep pedestrians safe. Similar to the bollards in San Diego, the city of New Orleans installed bollards along Bourbon Street 10 years ago.

New Orleans city leaders say they temporarily removed bollards because debris, including Mardi Gras beads, got stuck in them. The city was planning to replace them in time for the Super Bowl in early February.

On blocks where there weren’t bollards, there were police cars blocking the street.

"This particular terrorist drove around and into the sidewalk and got around the hard target where we did have a car there, we did have barriers there, we had officers there, and they still got around,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said.

Moses Castillo served as a detective supervisor for the Los Angeles Police Department for 30 years. In that role, he helped coordinate security measures for large events.

“We try to look at where individuals can actually cause the most harm, and we try to put barriers there to prevent this,” Castillo said.

As part of those preparation efforts, he said local police look at the amount of people expected at the event and the vulnerability of the exits and entrances.

Castillo said functioning bollards in New Orleans may have added an extra layer of protection, but it wouldn’t have prevented the suspect from carrying out the act.

“It could have created a deterrence, first of all, but it also would have caused this individual to find another way,” Castillo said. “They’re going to find a way to commit whatever they’re intended to do no matter what we do.”

In the future, Castillo expects a multi-layered perimeter of security with thorough searches involving K-9s and dog sniffing.

“We’re going to see a lot more K-9s. We’re going to see a lot more helicopters. We’re going to see a lot more police presence, maybe a reach out to our partners at the National Guard at these events because a show of force like that could be a deterrence,” Castillo said.

No matter where you are, Castillo recommends staying vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity that comes to your attention.

In an emailed statement, the San Diego Police Department said, in part, "The San Diego Police Department continues to work collaboratively with our local, state and federal partners to identify any threats to San Diego. At this time, there are no known threats to our city. We stand ready to respond or assist in any way should information become available."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also responded to the New Orleans attack, saying, in part, "While there are currently no credible known threats directed at California events, Californians should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity at public gatherings today."