Storm system bringing cooler temps, scattered showers this weekend to San Diego

The surf will be increasing as well, and peaking on Sunday with 6’ to 8’ waves, and some sets larger than that at a few beaches

Rain totals between the weekend and Monday can be around a tenth of an inch or less for areas west of the mountains

A low-pressure system will move into SoCal this weekend, bringing cooler weather and scattered showers, the National Weather Service reported.

On Friday, we can expect morning clouds clearing to afternoon sun but some drizzle is possible late Friday and Saturday morning ahead of scattered showers, said NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Clouds will increase on Saturday, but the day will be mostly dry until Saturday night. Meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said this storm system is not particularly wet, so rain totals between Saturday and Sunday evening and Monday can be around a tenth of an inch or less for areas west of the mountains. Higher elevations can expect more precipitation.

Cool and wet weather is expected to return to the region this weekend. High temperatures will drop off significantly Sunday as a cold upper level system passes through the region. Temperatures will return back to near normal for the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/f1svrovo8K — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 1, 2025

The surf will be increasing as well, and peaking on Sunday with 6’ to 8’ waves, and some sets larger than that at a few beaches. Gusty winds from the storm will make the water pretty choppy, not ideal for surfers, Bledsoe said.

For next week, we can expect temperatures to warm up in the second half of next week, becoming unseasonably warm, with drier weather, Parveen said.

Friday Temperatures: