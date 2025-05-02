First Alert Forecast

Storm system bringing cooler temps, scattered showers this weekend to San Diego

By Sheena Parveen - Meteorologist, Greg Bledsoe – Meteorologist and NBC 7 Staff

What to Know

  • A storm system will move down the coast, bringing gusty winds, much cooler air, and chances for light rain
  • The surf will be increasing as well, and peaking on Sunday with 6’ to 8’ waves, and some sets larger than that at a few beaches
  • Rain totals between the weekend and Monday can be around a tenth of an inch or less for areas west of the mountains

A low-pressure system will move into SoCal this weekend, bringing cooler weather and scattered showers, the National Weather Service reported.

On Friday, we can expect morning clouds clearing to afternoon sun but some drizzle is possible late Friday and Saturday morning ahead of scattered showers, said NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Clouds will increase on Saturday, but the day will be mostly dry until Saturday night. Meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said this storm system is not particularly wet, so rain totals between Saturday and Sunday evening and Monday can be around a tenth of an inch or less for areas west of the mountains. Higher elevations can expect more precipitation.

The surf will be increasing as well, and peaking on Sunday with 6’ to 8’ waves, and some sets larger than that at a few beaches. Gusty winds from the storm will make the water pretty choppy, not ideal for surfers, Bledsoe said.

For next week, we can expect temperatures to warm up in the second half of next week, becoming unseasonably warm, with drier weather, Parveen said.

Friday Temperatures:

  • Coast: clouds to sun - mid 60s
  • Inland: clouds to sun - low 70s
  • Mountains: sunny - mid 60s
  • Deserts: sunny - near 90

First Alert Forecast
