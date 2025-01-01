Louisiana

10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into a crowd in New Orleans

Officials say the vehicle drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street

A deserted stretch of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans is seen Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Many bars are closed after after Governor John Bel Edwards recently ordered tighter restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Ten people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' famed Canal and Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year's Day, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency.

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Officials said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.

Historic Bourbon Street is in the French Quarter, a popular tourist area of bars and restaurants.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city's Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Louisiana
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us