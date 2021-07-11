Large Crowd Takes Over Streets for San Diego Pride Resilient March

San Diego Pride week is underway and Sunday’s highlight event was the Resilient Community March that went through Balboa Park and Hillcrest.
This year’s Pride festivities are much different compared to last year when the event was all virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers skipped the huge Pride parade this year, and instead are hosting 40 events throughout San Diego County, over the next 10 days.
“We’re already so excited to be together in the community again after this year and a half of isolation,” said Fernando Lopez, Executive Director of San Diego Pride.
San Diego Pride events recognize, and advocate for LGBTQ rights.
“It’s not to just be here and be gay, it’s to celebrate the rights we have. The ability to marry who we want. Human rights. It’s a fight for human rights,” said Chris Bullington, a San Diego resident
After a year of pandemic, marchers are glad to be among friends again. While there is a party atmosphere, people at Pride still know others are struggling.
“For me, it’s all about trans rights and human rights and this last year has been brutal, with states attacking us left and right. We’re not going to take it,” said Peggy Sue Gillen an Escondido resident.
“I think a lot of people sometimes focus on the parade or the party aspect but really what people often forget is that LGBTQ folks still aren’t equal citizens in the United States,” said Lopez.
Pride weekend has brought up to a quarter-million people to the world-famous neighborhood in the past. Some organizers think this year’s event could attract close to half of that.
Several in-person events are part of the updated plan:
- The Pride Block Party: A two-evening event with live music and other activities. Organizers expect this event to draw over 100,000 people between the two days
- The Spirit of Stonewall Rally: Takes place during the July 16 festivities during the block party
Additional events are as listed:
Light Up the Cathedral
July 14 – 7 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral
True Colors Revue
Thursday, July 15 – Sunday, July 18 – 7 PM
InsideOUT
Virtual Pride 5K
Friday, July 16 – Monday, July 19, 2021
Pride Live
July 17 – 9 AM
Online streaming on Facebook and YouTube
Pride Senior Coffee
Saturday, July 17 – 9:30 AM
CoffeeNTalk
Pride Youth Picnic
Saturday, July 17 – 11 AM
Pioneer Park, Mission Hills
Black Pride Rooftop Party
July 17 – 12 PM
Solamar Hotel
Pride Military Pool Party
Saturday, July 17 – 2 PM
Viejas Resort Allure Pool
Pride at the Park
Saturday, July 17 – 2 PM
Viejas Casino & Resort
Latinx at Mujeres Brew House
Saturday, July 17 – 3 PM
Mujeres Brew
Pride at The Hive
Saturday, July 17 – 4 PM
The Hive
Pride Family Gathering
Sunday, July 18 – 9:30 AM
San Diego Youth Services
Pride at Deja Brew
Sunday, July 18 – 11 AM
Deja Brew
San Diego Loyal – OUT at Event
Saturday, July 24 – 7:30 PM
Torero Stadium
Even more Pride week events are listed on the SD Pride website here.