Large Crowd Takes Over Streets for San Diego Pride Resilient March

San Diego Pride week is underway and Sunday’s highlight event was the Resilient Community March that went through Balboa Park and Hillcrest.

This year’s Pride festivities are much different compared to last year when the event was all virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers skipped the huge Pride parade this year, and instead are hosting 40 events throughout San Diego County, over the next 10 days.

“We’re already so excited to be together in the community again after this year and a half of isolation,” said Fernando Lopez, Executive Director of San Diego Pride.

San Diego Pride events recognize, and advocate for LGBTQ rights.

“It’s not to just be here and be gay, it’s to celebrate the rights we have. The ability to marry who we want. Human rights. It’s a fight for human rights,” said Chris Bullington, a San Diego resident

After a year of pandemic, marchers are glad to be among friends again. While there is a party atmosphere, people at Pride still know others are struggling.

“For me, it’s all about trans rights and human rights and this last year has been brutal, with states attacking us left and right. We’re not going to take it,” said Peggy Sue Gillen an Escondido resident.

“I think a lot of people sometimes focus on the parade or the party aspect but really what people often forget is that LGBTQ folks still aren’t equal citizens in the United States,” said Lopez.

NBC 7's Allie Raffa attended the "Pride -- Together Again" art exhibit.

Pride weekend has brought up to a quarter-million people to the world-famous neighborhood in the past. Some organizers think this year’s event could attract close to half of that.

The Spirit of Stonewall Rally: Takes place during the July 16 festivities during the block party

