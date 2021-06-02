Lineup Released For Scaled-Down San Diego Pride 2021

After announcing in March that a smaller and mostly virtual San Diego Pride would be held in 2021, organizers have released a long lineup of events that are sure to deliver fun albeit scaled-down celebrations for those who missed out in 2020.

This year's theme -- Resilient -- couldn't be any more fitting as the region slowly emerges from a 2020 mostly absent of friends, loved ones and the community support San Diegans -- particularly its LGBTQ community -- is used to.

"This Pride will be different, but we will still gather, march, rally, mourn, and celebrate," said San Diego Pride Executive Director Fernando Z López. "Some of us will feel safe enough to join crowds, some will celebrate with close friends and family at home, and some will tune in from around the world."

However you choose to celebrate, here's what's in store during San Diego Pride week from July 10 through 18, 2021:

Pride: Together Again - Art Exhibition

July 9 at 6 p.m., San Diego Pride (3620 30th St., San Diego)

She Fest

July 10 at 1 p.m., Hillcrest Pride Flag (1500 University Ave, San Diego)

An LGBTQ woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women.

Resilient Community March

July 11 at 11 a.m., Balboa Park (Upas Street and 6th Avenue)

Light Up the Cathedral

July 14 at 7 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral (2728 Sixth Ave, San Diego)

An annual LGBTQ Interfaith Celebration in partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral.

True Colors Revue

July 15 to 18 at 7 p.m., InsideOUT (1642 University Ave #100, San Diego)

Spirit of Stonewall Rally

July 16 at 6 p.m., Hillcrest Pride Flag (1500 University Ave, San Diego)

An annual rally honoring our movement’s origins, celebrating those who are leading the way, and calling our community to action around some of our most pressing issues.

Virtual Pride 5K

July 16 to 19, Details TBD

Pride Block Party

July 16 to 17 at 2 p.m., Hillcrest Pride Flag (1500 University Ave, San Diego)

Pride Live

July 17 at 9 p.m., via Facebook and YouTube

The second virtual Pride celebration showcasing community organizations, volunteers, leaders, elected officials, businesses, and entertainers that make Pride possible every year

Pride Youth Picnic

July 17 at 11 a.m., Pioneer Park (1521 Washington Place, Mission Hills)

San Diego Black Pride

July 17 at 12 p.m., Solamar Hotel (435 Sixth Ave, San Diego)

Latinx at Mujeres Brew House

July 17 at 3 p.m., Mujeres Brew (1986 Julian Ave, San Diego)

Pride at The Hive

July 17 at 4:00 p.m., The Hive (4428 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111)

Pride Senior Coffee

July 17 at 9:30 a.m., CoffeeNTalk (1080 University Ave H105, San Diego)

Pride at Deja Brew

July 18 at 11:00 a.m., Deja Brew (2528 University Ave, San Diego)

Pride Family Gathering

July 18 at 9:30 AM, San Diego Youth Services (3845 Spring Dr, Spring Valley)

Out at San Diego Loyal

July 24 at 7:30 p.m., Torero Stadium (5959 Alcala Park, San Diego)

San Diego Pride has been around since 1974, with a mission to support the LGBTQ community. And organizers said its 2020 virtual event reached more than 700,000 people which was “more than ever before.” The group hopes to continue reaching new communities in 2021.

Even more Pride week events are listed on the SD Pride website here.