This high school senior from Lakeside is excelling on and off the court

As students around San Diego County get back to classes, NBC 7 learned about one El Capitan High School senior who has gone above and beyond on the basketball court and in the classroom.

“For me, I want to get the ‘A,’ and I want to get the highest GPA that I can because I know I can,” Amaya Tone said.

Tone is putting a new meaning to the phrase "Super Senior." This Lakeside teen said she wanted to leave her mark behind at El Capitan High School, and that started in the classroom.

“I’d be lying if I said it was easy,” Tone said.

Tone has a 4.86 GPA, is taking AP classes and is part of the San Diego Police Department Cadet Program.

“When I go to college, I want to major in criminal justice. I want to be a homicide detective when I get older,” Tone said.

Tone applied to colleges in every state in the country — 149 to be exact — and as the college admission letters continue to roll in, Tone said she has not been rejected.

“I’ve gotten into every single one that I’ve applied to,” Tone said.

She’s even been offered more than $3 million in merit-based scholarships.

“It’s tied to each school, so I can’t use it everywhere, but I’m still trying to apply for more scholarships, so I make sure to use them everywhere,” Tone said.

Tone's accomplishments extend outside of the classroom.

“When you’re around Amaya on a daily basis, it’s the everything else that she does that makes her so special,” Dylan Curtis, head coach of the girls' basketball team at El Capitan High School, said.

Curtis has been Tone's basketball coach since she was in the third grade. He said he’s seen her growth as a basketball player and academic leader.

“She was the first player I actually coached,” Curtis said.

He said Tone is truly one of a kind in his book.

“She is dedicated to her craft, whether it’s sports or academics or just being a good person or being a good friend. I would probably go to say I’m not sure I will ever coach a kid again that has the heart and the quality in every aspect of their life that Amaya does,” Curtis said.

As Tone prepares for the second half of her final year at El Capitan High School, she has a big decision to make.

“I’ve always thought that I want to stay in California. I just really like it here,” Tone said.

But she said she’s going to enjoy the time she has left while also looking forward to the future.

“Thank you just to everyone. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without anyone,” Tone said.

At this time, of the 149 colleges and universities that Tone has applied to, she’s still waiting to hear from 15 of them.