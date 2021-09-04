Labor Day Weekend Sees Big Crowds at San Diego Beaches

Locals and tourists tell NBC 7 that they’re enjoying the holiday weekend and happy to feel a sense of normalcy.

According to the latest numbers from San Diego county officials, over 16,000 people visited Mission Beach on Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It’s not overly crowded there’s a lot of people especially today, the sun has come out so there’s definitely a lot more people on the beach than yesterday but I’d say it’s right on-par with a typical Labor Day weekend,” Tourist Janice Vega said.

The San Diego Police Department has added additional staff to accommodate the larger crowds this Labor Day weekend.

“We’ve brought police officers from throughout the city and we’ve gone to a 12-hour shift so we can allocate the right amount of resources,” SDPD Captain Scott Wahl said.

The CDC released guidelines urging unvaccinated people not to travel this Labor Day weekend and for vaccinated people to follow safety precautions.