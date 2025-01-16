550-gallon sewage spill closes portion of La Jolla Shores

A small sewage spill closed a portion of La Jolla Shores on Wednesday, the San Diego County Department of Environmental and Quality said.

About 550 gallons of sewage leaked into the ocean near the beach access point from El Paseo Grande, about 1,000 feet south of Scripps Memorial Pier, according to DEQ spokesperson Donna Durckel.

Officials with the county's Beach and Bay Program were alerted to the sewage spill around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Durckel said. Crew members conducted water tests that indicated bacteria levels were unsafe to the public, which prompted the closure of the area 150 feet north and south of El Paseo Grande.

The area would remain closed until the water quality could be deemed safe through further testing, which occurs daily, Durckel said. Beachgoers should check the Beach and Bay Program website for the latest closure information.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The city of San Diego manages the sewage line and the storm drain. NBC 7 reached out to the city for more information on what caused the leak and has not yet heard back.

Durckel said the spill appeared to have been caused by a blockage in the sewage system, which caused the pollution to spill over to the street. The sewage then entered the storm drain and ultimately the ocean.

La Jolla Shores does not experience frequent closures due to unsafe bacterial levels. The exact testing location of the current spill has not been closed since the California Water Resources Control Board began collecting data. The last time part of La Jolla Shores was closed was in 2018.

The shoreline from the International Border to the end of Seacoast Drive was also closed due to unsafe bacteria levels.

Advisories were also in place Wednesday for: