This Kearny Mesa pub was named best beer bar in the nation by USA Today — again

O'Brien's Pub in Kearny Mesa was named the best beer bar in the country Wednesday by USA Today.

The ranking marks the second time in two years that O'Brien's has topped the publication's top 10 beer bar list. USA Today's annual selections are picked by experts, then voted on by readers.

"O'Brien's Pub is one of San Diego's oldest craft beer bars, as it was established in 1994, and one of the most respected, with 28 craft beers on tap," USA Today wrote. "This pub specializes in Belgian beers, IPAs, and global rarities to ensure each beer enthusiast gets a unique pour, whether it's their first O'Brien's pint or their 100th."

Tori McCombs, general manager of O'Brien's, told NBC 7 the pub has many loyal customers.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We're like family with everyone who walks through the door," McCombs said. "The beer selection everyone loves. We get like a lot of different rare beers that not a lot of San Diego gets their hands on."

To celebrate its top ranking, O'Brien's is hosting a party this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring food specials and $5 draft beers.

"A huge thank you to everyone who voted, we couldn't have achieved this without your support," O'Brien's posted on its social media platforms.