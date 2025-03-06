New murals bring color, life and culture to Chula Vista Trolley station

The San Diego Metro Transit System in collaboration with Caltrans and local muralists welcomed a splash of color at the E Street Transit Center in Chula Vista on Wednesday.

The two murals are part of the agency's larger effort to "color the corridor" and provide a safer, cleaner, faster, smarter and overall better experience for passengers using the transit system.

“Over the past few years, we’ve worked to make the transit system better when it comes to amenities, such as more shade, lighting and safely measures,” said Steve Goble, MTS Board Vice Chair and El Cajon City Councilmember.

The MTS approached local muralist Michelle Guerrero and the Rainforest Art Project, a collective of professional artists and educators, to contribute artworks that are reflective of the community.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The first mural, titled “Tracks of Time,” was created by the artist Mr. Baby B.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System San Diego Metropolitan Transit System

“The new mural for MTS titled ‘Tracks of Time’ is a timeline that captures the transformation of Chula Vista," Mr. B Baby said. "It includes imagery that represents the diverse community and the stories that have shaped Chula Vista into the dynamic city it is today."

The second mural, “Treasures of the Bay,” is a glass mosaic created by the Rainforest Art Project.

MTS MTS

“The design brings the vibrant colors and rich ecosystem of the South Bay into everyday life, guiding travelers with a flowing mural that mirrors ocean waves and invites connection to the bay," a news release about the murals said, in part. "Featuring 15 mosaic panels of native wildlife, rust-patina steel reminiscent of Kumeyaay ceramics and basket-weaving-inspired insets, the artwork tells a unified story through bold colors and clear patterns, ensuring its beauty and message remain impactful even at high speeds.”

In 2023, Caltrans awarded MTS a $1 million grant out of the Clean California Local Grant Program, which was used to commission the two murals and to ramp up its cleaning program at transit centers with 96 new trash receptacles that help keep the system clean.

The MTS also partnered with the muralist Maxx Moses, who contributed works of art at Trolley stations in Grossmont, Massachusetts Avenue, 62nd Street, 47th Street, Euclid Avenue and the 67th Street pedestrian crossing.

Another mural is in the works along the UC San Diego Blue Line at the Beyer Boulevard Trolley Station. That artwork will be completed in 2026.