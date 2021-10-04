Nobel Prize

La Jolla Scientist Awarded Nobel Prize

Ardem Patapoutian was born in Beirut, Lebanon and has been a scientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla since 2000

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A scientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla Monday jointly received the Nobel Prize in Physiology of Medicine.

Ardem Patapoutian, 53, of Scripps Research in La Jolla was selected as a recipient of the Nobel Prize around 3 a.m. for his discovery in touch and temperature receptors.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the Nobel Committee, Patapoutian used "pressure-sensitive cells" to discover a class of sensors that "respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs."

David Julius, 66, was awarded for his findings using capsaicin -- a compound found in chili peppers-- to identify a sensor in nerve-endings that respond to heat. Julius has been a professor at the University of California, San Francisco since 1989.

2 Win Medicine Nobel for Showing How We React to Heat, Touch
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Nobel PrizeSan Diegola jollaScripps ResearchArdem Patapoutian
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us