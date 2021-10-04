La Jolla Scientist Awarded Nobel Prize

A scientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla Monday jointly received the Nobel Prize in Physiology of Medicine.
Ardem Patapoutian, 53, of Scripps Research in La Jolla was selected as a recipient of the Nobel Prize around 3 a.m. for his discovery in touch and temperature receptors.
According to the Nobel Committee, Patapoutian used "pressure-sensitive cells" to discover a class of sensors that "respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs."
David Julius, 66, was awarded for his findings using capsaicin -- a compound found in chili peppers-- to identify a sensor in nerve-endings that respond to heat. Julius has been a professor at the University of California, San Francisco since 1989.
