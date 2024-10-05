Decision 2024

Am I registered to vote in California? Here's how to check

The last day to register online or by mail to vote in the state of California is Oct. 21

By Christina Bravo

File photo
Getty Images

With the Nov. 5 general election just a few weeks away, now may be a good time for California residents to check whether they are registered to vote.

If you think you may have registered to vote before, or want to make changes to your voting preferences, check your registration status here.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Decision 2024:

San Diego Sep 17

San Diego Voting Guide: How to vote, key dates & more about the 2024 Presidential Election

Decision 2024 Sep 13

Plan Your Vote

If you've recently moved or changed your name, you must re-register to vote by completing a new voter registration form.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Either way, it's a good idea to ensure the Registrar of Voters has your correct mailing address.

If you have not previously registered, you can do so here:

Secretary of State - Voting In California

To register to vote in California, you must be:

  • A U.S. citizen
  • A California resident
  • At least 18 years old on or before the next election
  • Not in state or federal prison for a felony conviction
  • Not declared mentally incompetent by court action

The last day to register online or by mail to vote in the state of California is Oct. 21. If you miss the deadline, don't worry. There's still a way to vote in the November election. More details here.

Can I still register to vote?

Luckily, for those who miss out on registering to vote during the window, the state of California allows residents to register using what's called conditional voter registration up until and on Election Day, but it must be done in person.

If you meet the criteria to become a registered voter, go to the Registrar's office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, or any vote center to register and to vote using a provisional ballot. Rest assured, your vote will still be counted once you've been verified as a registered voter.

You will also be registered to vote in any future elections.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us