Joshua Tree National Park Reopening — With Limitations

Joshua Tree straddles the Mojave and Colorado deserts 140 miles east of Los Angeles

Joshua Tree National Park is slowly reopening after a lengthy closure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The California park announced this week that it is using a phased approach.

While park entrances, roads, parking lots, trails, individual campsites and most restrooms are open, visitor centers and group campsites remain closed, and all campsite reservations made through the recreation.gov website are canceled.

Instead, park officials said that campsites are on a first-come, first-served basis until Sept. 4, and campers must pay as they normally would at each campground.

Also, for now, all programs remain canceled.

Recent years have seen a big increase in the popularity of Joshua Tree, which straddles the Mojave and Colorado deserts 140 miles east of Los Angeles.

Spring and fall are the best times to visit, according to park officials. The rapidly approaching summer will bring scorching heat, intense sunlight and the need for each park visitor to drink at least a gallon of water per day.

Joshua Tree National Park
