Jimmy Fallon Sits Down With NBC 7 to Talk About All-Time Favorite Show

Jimmy Fallon sat down with NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia to talk about everything from his favorite show to 80s music.

Fallon said his favorite “Tonight Show” episode he’s ever done was the one broadcasted from Puerto Rico, focusing on the island’s recovery efforts following a destructive hurricane in September 2017.

Hurricane Maria devasted nations in the Caribbean Sea, as Puerto Rico estimated its death toll almost reached 3,000 over the five months after the Category 5 storm hit.

Fallon’s episode aired on Jan. 15, 2019, and featured an exclusive performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda reprising his role in “Hamilton.”

“I can't even tell you, when you look in the eyes of people of the island, the gratitude and the tears and the hugging and the just gratefulness for just saying, ‘Thank you for remembering that we are still here,’” Fallon told NBC 7.

The episode delved into how the deadly hurricane devastated Puerto Rico through widespread damage and hoped to bring an awareness to the country’s recovery needs.

“Of all the stuff I've done in my career, this was the greatest thing I've ever done just ‘cause we went down -- we were inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda was taking ‘Hamilton’ down there to Puerto Rico,” Fallon said.

Jimmy Fallon Shares Love of 80s Music

NBC 7's Catherine Garcia sat down with the host of the "Tonight Show" and learned how important 80s music is to the comic and how he's incorporated it into his YouTube channel.

Fallon’s YouTube channel recently passed 20 million subscribers, and it’s a place where the comic loves to sing.

“Cover Room” is a series where Jimmy and The Roots create covers of their favorite songs, including Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like the Wolf.”

“I mean 80s music is my jam. Of course, we did a shot-for-shot remake of (“You Spin Me Rough (Like a Record)”) with Paul Rudd,” Fallon said. “And honestly, that guy is a perfectionist. And he was just back from Asia doing this “Avengers” stuff. He just came back, and he was loopy. He was, like, 'Dude, I don't even know what country I'm in. I don't know where I am,' and I was, like, ‘I'll guide you through this, but put this wig on, and we're going to have fun.’”

Fallon said it’s important to keep his show light-hearted as a divisive mood appears to dominate across the U.S.

“I think it's an alternative. You can have mean and angry if you want, if that makes you happy going to bed, or you can have happy and joy which is what we’re doing and we've always done, and that's what we believe in. I want everyone to be in on the joke,” the comedian said.

Garcia and NBC 7’s Mark Mullen took a photo with Fallon back in 2014, where some were quick to point out that Fallon looked fake -- like a cardboard cutout. So, Garcia made sure to take a redo with the “Tonight Show” host to prove they really do know each other.

Garcia sat down with Fallon on the set of “California Live” in University City earlier this month for these interviews.

“It’s always a blast to catch up with Jimmy and find out what he’s working on for his viewers. He is always so prepared and so darn nice!” Garcia said. “And I really admire that he brings a new energy and unique creativity to late night television and all of the other places where his fans can find his work!”

The “Tonight Show” airs every weeknight after NBC 7 News at 11 p.m.