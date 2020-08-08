San Diego police

Jet Ski and Boat Collide in Ski Beach: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

Police are looking for a driver of a boat who hit a jetski in Ski Beach and injured a man who is now at the hospital, San Diego Police said.

The incident was reported at around 6:30 p.m. The victim is in his early 20s was transferred to a local hospital where he is having surgery for his injures, SDPD said.

Police said the boat took off after hitting the jetski. Police said at least two people were on the boat.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

