It's Opening Day… Again! Here's What to Expect at San Diego Padres' Reopening Celebration

Yeah, the San Diego Padres have already had an Opening Day, but -- in the middle of a pandemic -- it wasn't the full-blown celebration that typically comes with the start of the baseball season. So, the Pads are doing it again.

On June 17, The San Diego Padres are Hosting "San Diego's Opening Day," a celebration of the return to the (mostly) normal conditions we knew before the pandemic sent us for a loop in March 2020.

The festivities will take place over the course of the four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds from June 17 to 20. Here's what to know:

What is San Diego's Opening Day

The San Diego Padres are reopening to 100% capacity on June 17, meaning every seat of Petco Park can be filled starting that day. That means More than 40,000 fans can be in attendance and it's likely to be the largest gathering of people in one place in San Diego County since at least February 2020.

So, the Padres are going all out, with an Opening Day-style celebration on Thursday and a weekend filled with activities, entertainment and promotions for the Friar Faithful.

Thursday's San Diego's Opening Day is going to have all the pomp and circumstance of your typical Padres Opening Day, with servicemembers holding that massive United State flag in the outfield, introduction of the starting lineups, a flyover, and post-game fireworks.

This time, though, they'll be adding a special tribute to the frontline workers who have gotten San Diego through the pandemic.

“We’re going to be honoring them during the game because, really, it was their efforts that have led to this outcome. We’re incredibly grateful for all the work that so many of our front-line heroes have done,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said.

What entertainment can I expect during the Padres vs. Reds series?

On top of the Opening Day-style celebration on Thursday, here are some of the other festivities scheduled during the four-game weekend series:

June 17: A ceremony with a presentation of the American flag with more than 250 active-duty military members, a military flyover, on-field lineup introductions and a post-game fireworks show

June 17: a DJ proceeding the game in Gallagher Square (formerly Petco Park)

June 18: the Padres will host the first BeerFest of the season featuring $5 beers

June 19: a live band will perform pre-game in Gallagher Square (formerly Petco Park)

June 19: All fans in attendance will receive free Padres Aloha shirts, while supplies last

June 20: the Padres will celebrate Father's Day with the return of KidsFest before the game in Gallagher Square, and post-game catch on the field (registration was required in advance and has reached capacity).

For a full list of promotions click here.

Oh, and to add a little more excitement to the occasion? San Diego’s own Joe Musgrove, the Grossmont High School alum who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, is slated to start on Thursday. That game starts at 5:40 p.m. and gates open two hours prior.

Can I still buy tickets to the Padres vs. Reds game?

You can now get single-game tickets to San Diego Padres tickets at Petco Park. There is still availability in a variety of sections directly from the Padres website for each game in the Padres vs. Reds series. Search for tickets here.

Will there be any COVID-19 restrictions at Petco Park following June 15?

Following the state of California's guidance on reopening, the San Diego Padres are lifting social distancing guidelines and capacity limitations starting on June 15.

It is strongly recommended by California Public Health officials that people attending events with capacities larger than 10,000 people, like baseball games, either be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending the event.

Face covering protocol follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which makes recommendations based on vaccination status. For those fully vaccinated, you can take off that face mask. For those who are not, a face covering is required.

There will not be a mask enforcement team at the park but Greupner said he expects fans to follow the rules. "We’re going to trust San Diegans to make the right decision to protect themselves and those around them."

The Petco Park Clean Team will continue to use enhanced safety measures to ensure guest safety, the Padres said.

“We’re going to maintain our enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols,” says Greupner. “We have a dedicated Petco Park Clean Team that will be cleaning high-touch point areas around the ballpark. We installed touchless soap and paper towel dispensers around the ballpark that will remain. Digital ticketing and payment at the concession stands will remain, those are all conveniences for fans.”

The bag policy and outside food and drink policy that were established during the pandemic will remain in place. That means only bags with a single compartment smaller than 7 inches by 10 inches, medical bags and infant bags will be allowed. Also, only sealed plastic water bottles will be allowed.

