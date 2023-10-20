Get spooked at this haunted ghost town in Encinitas

Scare-seekers in San Diego can get their next thrill by stepping back in time into a haunted ghost town in Encinitas.

The Heritage Ranch and Ovation Theatre open The Haunted Ghost Town on Friday, bringing attendees back to the Old West.

The second annual haunted trail will "transport visitors back to the Gold Rush era -- a time when some folks would do anything for a chance at striking it rich -- to explore the doomed mining town of Bitter Gulch and come face to face with the souls who remain trapped there forever," a statement from the ranch reads.

Nightly tours of the town will be offered Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-30 with less scary experiences suitable for young children offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a scarier event recommended for ages 12 and older from 7 to 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:45 p.m. Refreshments inspired by the Gold Rush era will be available for purchase.

"We're thrilled to offer San Diegans a uniquely haunting experience that transports them to another time, captures their imaginations, and gives them a good old-fashioned fright," said Artistic Director Scott Gregory, who develops a new story for The Haunted Ghost Town each year. "We've combined local history, captivating storytelling, creepy effects, and fun scares to create an immersive haunt like no other. Get ready to be haunted."

Set among restored historic buildings, this experience combines authentic details, storytelling based on local legends and the dark history of the Gold Rush and performances by professionally trained actors in period- specific costumes.

The Haunted Ghost Town is located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. Admission is $12 for children ages 10 and under, and $22 for adults. Tickets are available at Events.com.

