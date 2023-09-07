When does fall start in San Diego? What to know about our sunsets and daylight saving time

The start of fall comes with more than just changes in leaves. It will come with changing sunset times, changing clocks and more.

But when does it all change exactly?

Here's a look at some of the autumn dates to know about.

When does fall 2023 start?

The autumnal equinox occurs on Friday, Sept. 22.

Fall doesn’t technically begin until 11:50 p.m. PDT on Sept. 22 in the Northern Hemisphere, but meteorological fall, observed by weather experts and forecasters, officially began on Sept. 1 and runs through Dec. 1.

Here are the meteorological seasons:

Spring - March, April, May

- March, April, May Summer - June, July, August

- June, July, August Fall - September, October, November

- September, October, November Winter - December, January, February

Astronomical fall continues through 7:27 p.m. PST on Thursday, Dec. 21, when winter officially begins.

When does daylight saving time end in 2023?

Daylight saving time will soon come to an end, which means Americans will soon turn their clocks back a full hour.

In the U.S., daylight saving time lasts for a total of 34 weeks, running from early-to-mid March to the beginning of November in those states that observe it.

In 2023, Daylight Saving Time began on Sunday, March 12, more than a full week before the official start of spring.

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, Nov. 5 -- that's the date that most people in the U.S. will set their clocks back an hour.

When will the sun start setting before 7 p.m. in San Diego?

One of the unfortunate realities of summer is that the days get progressively shorter, and within the next month, not only will San Diego see its first pre-7 p.m. sunset of the season, but it will also move into a time of year when there is more darkness than sunshine on the horizon.

San Diego will see its first sunset before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to the site Time and Date.

Unfortunately for sunshine lovers, the earlier-sunset trend is only going to continue through December.

When is the earliest sunset time of 2023?

The earliest sunset of 2023 is expected to occur on Friday, Dec. 8 across most of the U.S., varying slightly by location.

In San Diego, the sun will set at 4:42 p.m. that day, according to Time and Date.