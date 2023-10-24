It's FINALLY Halloween Weekend! Here's where to go to get your scare on in San Diego

Are you ready for the most horrifying, hair-raising holiday of the year? There are countless spine-chilling activities for the more experienced trick-or-treaters in San Diego County, but we've got the little goblins covered, too. Here's your guide to celebrating Halloween in San Diego County.

👪 Family-friendly | 🆓 Free | ⭐Must-see| 🎉 Nightlife | 🎫 Ticketed event | 🍴🍺 Food/drinks

Family-fun

👪 | 🎫 Halgloween at the San Diego Zoo

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October

The San Diego Zoo is being transformed into a spooky celebration of color on all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this month. The annual spectacular will feature live music, performances and exhibits of their scariest creatures. Ages 11 and younger enter free throughout the month of October.

👪 | 🆓 | 🍴🍺 Hillcrest BooBash

Saturday, Oct. 28

BooBash is a free, all-ages block party that welcomes all walks of life. Hosted by the TransFamily Support Services, the Saturday, Oct. 28 event will include a costume contest, drag show and trick-or-treat trail. Come hungry as local food trucks will be joining.

👪 | 🆓 Howl-O-Ween 5k Mutt Run

Saturday, Oct. 28

Looking for some fun exercise with your furry-one? The 10th annual Howl-O-Ween 5k Mutt Run will be held the morning of Saturday, Oct. 28. Be sure to dress up your dog and yourself as a costume contest will be held! Hosted by Labs and More Rescue, the fun-run has helped raise money to save over 14,000 dogs. The event is free to register.

👪 | 🆓| 🍴🍺 Pumpkin Patch at Liberty Station

Ongoing

The third annual Goff Family Pumpkin Patch at Liberty Station is the perfect place for your next Instagram post. Filled with beautiful pumpkins and picturesque backdrops, the free, dog-friendly pumpkin patch has food and drink vendors to ensure a good time.

👪 | 🎫 | ⭐ San Diego Ghosts and Gravestones Tour

Dates vary

Did you know that America's Finest City has a dark side? Hop on this haunted tour to learn about San Diego's terrifying tales and tombstones. You will visit graveyards, museums, and the Whaley House — America's most haunted house. By the end, you will be sure to view San Diego differently. Tickets start are $42.

Nightlife

🎉| 🎫 | 🍴🍺 San Diego Gaslamp Pub Bar Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 28

Are you a party animal? Purchase your Halloween pub crawl ticket and visit over 10+ bars and nightclubs in San Diego’s Gaslamp. Redeem drink vouchers, enter with no cover entry at featured nightclubs and receive free entry shots all night long. Come dressed in your best costume for a night full of fun and craziness. Tickets start at $30.

🎉| 🎫| ⭐ Nightmare on Normal Street

Saturday, Oct. 28

This dance party extravaganza is full of "chills and thrills" with costume competitions, DJs, dancers and food trucks. Dress to impress as the costume competition has over $3,000 in prizes. Happening on Saturday, Oct. 28, tickets begin at $25.

Haunted Houses

⭐| 🎫 Scream Zone Del Mar

Ongoing

Del Mar's "Trifecta of Terror" features three bone-chilling mazes that will have you wishing you never entered. New for this year, The Scream Zone is introducing a Halloween carnival filled with interactive games, food and drinks. Be on the lookout as you might be approached by some roaming creepy characters. Regular admission tickets begin at $32.99.

⭐| 🎫 The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park

Ongoing

With 3,500 square feet of pure terror, The Haunted Trail will turn your favorite childhood fairy tales into a nightmare. The maze includes a mile-long trail filled with countless rooms of horror. From the Zombie Prisoner-filled Ghoul Bus, to Demented Doll Island, you will be wishing there was a way out. Tickets start at $32.99