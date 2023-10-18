In need of spooky inspiration? Here are the top 10 searched Halloween costumes of 2023

Halloween is approaching fast. With less than two weeks to spare, finding a costume can be a nightmare. More so putting it off till the last minute.

Whether it be store-bought or a fun DIY project, costumes are a cornerstone to the spooky holiday. With countless options, choosing one can be difficult.

From nostalgic ‘90s cartoons to Shrek, here is a list of the top 10 searched Halloween costumes of 2023, according to Google Trends:

Power Rangers - This nostalgic ‘90s cartoon is making a comeback. Made up by five teens, Power Rangers allows for a colorful costume idea among friends and family members. Not much is needed to complete the look. A colorful leotard with diamond-shaped designs, either bought online or made from scratch, along with a full-face mask can suffice. Skip out on the mask for a cheaper alternative.

Pennywise - Steven King's 1986 horror novel continues to spur an eerie fascination with clowns. Although grim, people have resorted to dressing up as the killer clown Pennywise. However, completing the look (hair, makeup, teeth and clothing) might be costly. Other options include members of the 'Losers Club' and 'Georgie', who wears a yellow raincoat while holding a red balloon in Andrés Muschietti's 2017 film adaptation.

Minions - These small yellow creatures make for the perfect DIY project. All that is needed to complete the look is a yellow top, blue overalls and a pair of goggles. Another fun alternative is to purchase an inflatable costume, typically found online. For bigger friends groups or families, opt to dress up as other 'Despicable Me' characters as well.

Jessica Rabbit - This mature cartoon character might resonate with older crowds. To complete the look, a red sensual dress and purple gloves are needed. For the hair, a dramatic side part on a blow out will do just fine. The makeup is dramatic as well, requiring bright purple eyeshadow and a glossy red lip. For couples, pair the look with your own Roger Rabbit.

Spongebob Squarepants - This fun Nickelodeon character requires minimal effort. One can purchase the full-length costume online or find pieces at home. All that is required is a white collared shirt, a red tie, brown shorts, knee-high socks and black shoes. For a fun twist, one may add glasses or paint on some freckles.

Wonder Woman - From comics to the big screen, Wonder Woman is beloved among all ages. A simple approach to this costume would be a red top, blue mini-skirt, red boots as well as a golden crown and bracelets. Purchasing the full-on outfit can be done online or in stores.

Medusa - This mythological costume will leave people stunned. There are various approaches, some more timely and detail-oriented. For the most part, a dark green maxi dress is required. Along with a long drapey shawl, a head crown emulating snakeheads, and dark makeup. To add more details, one may add snake rings, necklaces and a staff.

Bats - Spooky creatures often prompt inspiration for costumes. A single onesie can work well for children. Most onesies have wings and ears attached to them. Another approach can be opting for a Batman outfit or a simple all-black outfit with store-bought wings and ears. A detailed makeup look can also elevate this costume.

Top Gun - After its release in May 2022, 'Top Gun: Maverick' left viewers with a sense of nostalgia. Planes, mustaches, and sunglasses are key components to completing the 'Top Gun' look. However, owning a plane or having a mustache is not a reality for most people. One approach includes purchasing the navy green jumpsuit, seen in the original and recent film. Another could be opting for Pete Mitchell's biker look, a simple white tee with blue jeans and a brown leather jacket. Don't forget to add the sunglasses.

