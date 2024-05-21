Deadly crash on northbound I-15 near Valley Center causing slowdown

A deadly crash on I-15 in North County San Diego was creating a slow-down during Tuesday's morning commute.

A truck crashed and rolled over on northbound I-15 near Deer Springs Road near Valley Center at about 6:35 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The vehicle came to a rest on the right-hand shoulder.

At least one person died in the crash, according to CHP communications.

One right lane was blocked as crews responded to the scene. Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed debris scattered around a white truck. At least two fire trucks were at the scene. A green freeway sign was down near the crash scene, but it was not clear if it was a result of the accident.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.