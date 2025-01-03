Carlsbad

Investigation continues into Carlsbad man's ties to Wisconsin school shooter

By City News Service

A makeshift memorial sits in front of Abundant Life Christian School as police continue to investigate yesterday’s shooting on December 17, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. Multiple people were reported shot and at least three have died after a student opened fire in the school. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A criminal investigation is ongoing into a Carlsbad man who allegedly communicated with the teenage girl who committed a deadly school shooting in Wisconsin last month

Authorities alleged in court documents that 20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf expressed his own plans to carry out an armed attack against a government building.

The law enforcement investigation has not resulted in criminal charges against 20-year-old Paffendorf, according to a deputy city attorney representing the Carlsbad Police Department at a Friday morning court hearing.

No details regarding the ongoing investigation were disclosed, other than the attorney stating it is "not within the Carlsbad Police Department."

Friday's hearing concerned a gun violence restraining order filed against Paffendorf, which led federal agents to detain him last month. The documents indicate firearms were "reported" and "physically searched for," but do not state if any were actually seized.

Police and FBI agents went to the home of Alexander Paffendorf to seize his guns and ammunition after a San Diego Superior Court judge approved a gun violence restraining order, documents show. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more. 

According to the restraining order, FBI agents discovered messages between Paffendorf and 15-year-old Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow, who fatally shot two people and injured six others at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. The restraining order application alleges Paffendorf admitted to FBI agents that he "told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building."

Paffendorf appeared virtually at Friday's hearing without legal representation. Though he stated he wished to go forward with the hearing, San Diego Superior Court Judge Devon Lomayesva said that with the results of the criminal investigation pending and because Paffendorf did not have an attorney, the hearing would be rescheduled to April "in (Paffendorf's) best interest."

The gun violence restraining order will remain in effect in the meantime.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Paffendorf told the judge, "In terms of just the whole thing, I would just like to apologize to the court. In terms of the gun violence protective order, whatever you feel is necessary and the Carlsbad Police Department feels is necessary, I'm willing to accept."

