I-5 On-Ramp to Close for Entire Weekend in Encinitas

A popular Interstate 5 on-ramp in Encinitas will close for the entire weekend as crews continue construction on the San Elijo Lagoon highway bridge.

The southbound I-5 on-ramp from Manchester Avenue will close from Friday, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 4, at 5 a.m., according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

Crews will switch the ramp over to a new location that better aligns with southbound exterior San Elijo Lagoon highway bridge.

A detour via I-5 north to Birmingham Drive will be available for drivers.

Construction on the San Elijo Lagoon highway bridge will add new carpool lanes in each direction and a new bike and pedestrian suspended bridge, SANDAG said. It will also improve tidal flow for the lagoon below.

The project is part of Build NCC, a collaborative effort between SANDAG, Caltrans, and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Construction began in early 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2021.