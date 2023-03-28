Incoming Storm Forecasted to Bring More Rain, Snow to San Diego County

A break from the rain will come to an end for San Diego County as the region is slated to get more showers in its forecast.

Another storm will pass through the county Wednesday and Thursday, making for more measurable rain across the region and several inches of snow in our mountains.

“It’s going to be rainy through the next couple of days after (Tuesday),” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The incoming storm will begin to creep into North County sometime around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, so drivers on the morning commute should practice extra caution while behind the road. Around lunchtime, the rain is forecasted to be widespread and will drench the region.

“Showers will be moving in mostly through the middle of the day and into the afternoon,” Parveen said.

This bit of rain will last through the following day, bringing with it measurable snow in the highest elevations of the county. According to Parveen’s forecast, 6-10 inches of snow is possible in mountain areas of 5,000 feet and higher.

“More showers through the middle of the day Thursday these should be pretty scattered,” Parveen. “And then we head into Thursday afternoon, it’ll start to dry up a little more.”

The 10-day forecast features more sun following this passing storm, and temperatures are slated to get warmer in the days after.