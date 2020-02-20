Impostor Maintenance Worker Facing 300+ Years Behind Bars

The man accused of posing as a maintenance worker to burglarize people’s homes in La Mesa is now charged with similar crimes across the county and could face more than 330 years in prison if convicted.

La Mesa Police arrested Corey Henson, 45, last week and charged him with burglary and identity theft in a series of apartment burglaries.

The burglaries happened between the summer of 2019 and January 2020 in La Mesa, El Cajon, Vista and San Diego, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

Henson has a lengthy criminal record in San Diego County that began in 1999, court records show. He’s been convicted of burglary, stalking, grand theft, assault with a deadly weapon and theft by false pretenses. He's been sentenced to a combined 16 years in prison.

He also has convictions outside San Diego County, according to court documents.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel Shim told NBC 7 that Henson faces a stiff sentence if convicted under the Three Strikes Law.

“He faces a maximum exposure of 339 years 4 months to life,” said Shim. “You have to commit a lot of crimes to get that exposure,” he added.

Detectives were able to identify Henson after showing a witness surveillance videos from the crime scenes.

Henson was arrested Wednesday and was released Thursday morning after posting $100,000 bail.

Henson went to the La Mesa Police Department Friday afternoon to retrieve his impounded car, and after he got the car police tried to arrest him again in connection to another burglary.

Henson took off a police chase ensued. Soon after he crashed into a pole at University Avenue and Parks Avenue.

After crashing into the pole, he ran into a nearby neighborhood.

"I saw some guy running up the street and all of a sudden he dipped into my neighbor's driveway and I knew he didn't live there," said Jacob Henderson.

Henderson was able to spot a police car down the street and directed officers toward Henson.

Henson was taken back into custody and charged with burglary, along with receiving stolen property, theft, evading police and committing a felony while out on bail or with a prior conviction.

Henson’s bail is now set at $1 million and a judge ruled he must show his bail money did not come from criminal enterprises before he can be released.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 3.