Impostor Maintenance Worker Accused of Burglarizing Apartment Homes

La Mesa Police have arrested a San Diego man who they say posed as a maintenance worker to gain access to people’s apartments and steal their valuables.

Corey Henson, 45, is charged with burglary and identity theft in a series of apartment burglaries that have happened in La Mesa since January.

Detectives were able to identify Henson after showing a witness surveillance videos from the crime scenes.

Henson was arrested Wednesday. He posted $100,000 bail and was released from jail Thursday morning.

La Mesa police are now exchanging information and evidence with other jurisdictions that have had similar burglaries to see if he is responsible more crimes. Police say Henson may be linked to as many as eight other burglaries.

El Cajon police report having two similar burglaries in January. In an Instagram post, the department shared a description of the suspect which matches Henson’s description. An officer is seen on that post giving safety tips and describing how the fake maintenance man got into unsuspecting people’s apartments.

“The victim gave the suspect permission to enter their apartment and the suspect distracted the victim in another bedroom while burglarizing the victim’s bedroom. The suspect then used a ruse that he needed to get a part from his vehicle and never returned,” the officer said.

El Cajon has not filed any charges against Henson as of Thursday evening.

Henson’s arraignment is set for Feb. 19 in San Diego County Superior Court.