Suspect in East County home shooting was woman's estranged husband, court records say

Authorities identified Wednesday the woman killed in her East County home and the man suspected of shooting her before being found dead in Orange County.

Ashley Bird, 35, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to her head, lying on the couch inside the residence in the 800 block of La Presa Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect in the homicide has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Bird, the estranged husband of Ashley Bird, who had filed for divorce in Oct. 2023, court records show. Their home was also listed for sale less than a month ago,

The Sheriff's Department was first alerted to the incident around 10:24 a.m. Tuesday by a family member who called 911 twice, the second time to report someone was trying to break into the home, Lt. Michael Krugh said.

When deputies arrived, no one answered the door. Krugh said deputies went around the back to check on the home and that's when they saw Ashley Bird severely wounded. Deputies attempted to resuscitate her, but attempts were unsuccessful, authorities said. No one else was inside at the time, Krugh said.

The deadly shooting prompted a search for a male suspect Tuesday morning, an SDSO spokesperson said.

Later Tuesday morning, Orange County law enforcement found Christopher Bird dead in his vehicle at Calafia Beach Park in San Clemente, SDSO said. Video obtained by NBC 7 showed law enforcement surrounding a white truck at the beach Tuesday afternoon. The DMV confirmed the truck belonged to Christopher Bird.

A 9-year-old child, who was not at home at the time of the shooting, was at one point considered missing but was located on Tuesday and was safe, Krugh said. The circumstances that led deputies to consider the child missing were not disclosed. The child is now with family, Krugh told NBC 7.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Homicide Unit are still investigating and gathering more evidence about the incident. The motive and circumstances of the crime are not yet known, Krugh said. Deputies are not looking for any other person of interest in this case.

Homicide detectives were at the scene throughout the day on Tuesday. At the time, police tape blocked a large portion of La Presa Avenue.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.



Click here for domestic violence resources in San Diego County and here for considerations for people experiencing domestic violence