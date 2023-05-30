‘I Hope He Suffers': Girlfriend of Man Killed Near Downtown San Diego Library Shares Message for Suspect

Kenneth Cheney, 21, was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly shooting two men near San Diego's Downtown Central Library on May 23.

Cheney appeared via videoconference from jail for the brief arraignment and was charged with three felonies, one count of murder in the first degree, one count of attempted murder and assault with a firearm on person.

According to investigators, Cheney fatally shot 20-year-old Trey Walker in the neck and shot an unidentified victim twice who is expected to survive his injuries.

A witness told NBC 7 that a man wearing a neon pink ski mask was trying to steal backpacks from people in the library.

The shooting began when the two victims approached Cheney about a backpack that was allegedly stolen, according to investigators.

Cheney then allegedly shot both victims, killing Walker at the scene. According to eyewitnesses, Cheney pulled off a pink ski mask while leaving the scene and dropped it.

Two days later, Cheney was caught near the I-15 and University Avenue.

Walker leaves behind a 10-month-old child and girlfriend, Perla Garcia. She said she hopes he meets his fate.

"I hope he suffers, bad. I hope he suffers really bad," Garcia said. "I'd do it myself if I could."

“We’ve been with each other for a long time, and we have a 10-month-old baby and we had plans,” Garcia added.

Cheney is set to return to court for a readiness hearing on June 23 then a preliminary hearing on Aug. 29.

Garcia plans on being there for every court date.