I-5 north reopened early through downtown San Diego after repairs

Update: All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 through downtown San Diego were reopened to traffic on Sunday morning following closures due to bridge work repair, according to Caltrans San Diego.
The majority of lanes were scheduled to be closed along a major stretch of northbound I-5 in downtown from Friday evening to Monday morning as crews continued to work to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163.
The northbound I-5 closure began at SR-163 at 9 p.m. Friday with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15.
The remaining northbound traffic was directed to eastbound SR-94 via 19th Street, northbound SR-163, and one northbound I-5 lane for limited local traffic and airport traffic.
Northbound I-5 remained accessible from the eastbound State Route 75 (SR-75) connector, and 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps. The freeway on-ramp at F Street and the westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 was closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.
Messaging signs were in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures. SR-163 remained open to traffic entering and exiting downtown.
"This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come," Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said. "During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15."
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.