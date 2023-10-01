I-5 north reopened early through downtown San Diego after repairs

Update: All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 through downtown San Diego were reopened to traffic on Sunday morning following closures due to bridge work repair, according to Caltrans San Diego.

UPDATE: NB I-5 through downtown San Diego all lanes reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 1, 2023

The majority of lanes were scheduled to be closed along a major stretch of northbound I-5 in downtown from Friday evening to Monday morning as crews continued to work to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163.

The northbound I-5 closure began at SR-163 at 9 p.m. Friday with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15.

Construction crews applying the new bridge deck on NB I-5 over SR-163 that will serve the approximately 90,000 vehicles that travel this area every week day. pic.twitter.com/6xcQTo1Byl — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 30, 2023

The remaining northbound traffic was directed to eastbound SR-94 via 19th Street, northbound SR-163, and one northbound I-5 lane for limited local traffic and airport traffic.

Northbound I-5 remained accessible from the eastbound State Route 75 (SR-75) connector, and 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps. The freeway on-ramp at F Street and the westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 was closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.

Messaging signs were in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures. SR-163 remained open to traffic entering and exiting downtown.

🚨Round 2 to the I-5 bridge work over SR-163 begins Fri., Sept. 29 at 9pm when crews will reduce NB I-5 to one lane beginning at SR-15. Motorists are encouraged to use northbound SR-15 to Avoid the 5 for a Fast Drive. The closure is expected to continue until Mon., Oct. 2 at 5am. pic.twitter.com/nHzqAwfWUV — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 18, 2023

"This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come," Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said. "During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15."

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.