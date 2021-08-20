Interstate 15

I-15 Express Lanes to Close This Weekend

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC 5 News

Caltrans crews will close segments of southbound and northbound Interstate 15 express lanes this weekend to upgrade communication equipment for the tolling system.

According to Caltrans, the express lanes will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m. to update the tolling system at the Bernardo Center Drive toll granty.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Southbound express lanes will be closed for 9.3 miles from the beginning on the I-15/SR-78 express lanes entrance to the Camino Del Norte Express Lanes exit.

Northbound Express lanes will be closed for 14.3 miles from the beginning of the I-15/SR-163 Express Lane entrances to the Duenda Road Express Lanes exit.

All main lanes will remain open, according to Caltrans.

For more information on express lanes, click here.

This article tagged under:

Interstate 15caltrans san diegoExpress Lanes
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us