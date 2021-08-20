I-15 Express Lanes to Close This Weekend

Caltrans crews will close segments of southbound and northbound Interstate 15 express lanes this weekend to upgrade communication equipment for the tolling system.

According to Caltrans, the express lanes will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m. to update the tolling system at the Bernardo Center Drive toll granty.

#TrafficAlert 🚗 Maintenance crews will close multiple segments of the #I15ExpressLanes Friday at 9pm thru Monday at 3am to test communication equipment for the I-15 tolling system at the Bernardo Center Drive toll gantry.



Southbound express lanes will be closed for 9.3 miles from the beginning on the I-15/SR-78 express lanes entrance to the Camino Del Norte Express Lanes exit.

Northbound Express lanes will be closed for 14.3 miles from the beginning of the I-15/SR-163 Express Lane entrances to the Duenda Road Express Lanes exit.

All main lanes will remain open, according to Caltrans.

