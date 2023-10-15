Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in downtown San Diego

Hundreds of people gathered outside the San Diego County Administration Building Sunday afternoon before protesting for the Gazan lives affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

“We protest the genocide against the people of Gaza," Jamal Kanj, one protester, said. "There is nothing that can justify the killing of 800 children. There is nothing that can justify erasing whole neighborhoods. There’s nothing that can justify this injustice."

Across the street was a counter-protest of Israeli supporters with flags in their hands. Some were holding signs of people who they believe have been kidnapped or held hostage since the attacks.

Nahid Muzaini, another pro-Palestinian protester, showed up because she said innocent lives are paying the price.

“To me, humans are humans," Muzaini said. "I don’t support whatever Hamas did or whatever the IDF is doing because they are just targeting the children and the women, and they are just targeting innocent civilians that have nothing to do with what’s going on."

Mohammad Towashi has 25 family members in Gaza.

“My parents, my siblings, and their children are in Gaza,” Towashi said.

He said he fears for their safety as they all left their home following the bombardment from Israel.

“Every text message I get, I expect some bad news,” Towashi said.

Towashi said he has contacted the U.S. Embassy to try and get his family out, but he was told they are focusing on first pulling out U.S. citizens from the area.

“This is just one story. My parents are just one story. There are so many stories of kids,” Towashi said.

President Joe Biden shared on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday that he spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel and to assure Abbas that he’s working with partners in the region to ensure humanitarian supplies reach civilians in Gaza to prevent the conflict from widening.