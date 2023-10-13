San Diego PD increases patrols around houses of worship, schools as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Law enforcement agencies across the U.S., including in San Diego, are stepping up their patrols of houses of worship, schools and community buildings as the Israel-Hamas War intensifies.

Increased security measures

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal recently called for Friday to be a global day of "anger" in support of the recent Hamas attack on Israel. Historically, such calls for action have not led to large-scale attacks in the U.S.

Regardless, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department told NBC 7 it is something they are taking seriously.

“When these events happen, we localize them to our own hometown and so the concern is — and we know the community feels it because we feel it — ‘Hey, are we safe here?'” Lt. Sharki said.

Sharki explained that SDPD increased patrols at schools and houses of worship on Friday, but he also mentioned that this is something they have been doing since the attack began.

“We have people who are in plain clothes, we have people who are in uniform, we have people who are working behind the scene, our analysts and detectives who are looking for anything of concern,” Sharki said.

San Diego Police investigating hate incident

Sharki confirmed Friday that officers are investigating a hate incident after dozens of concerning flyers were posted around a San Diego mosque.

SDPD said officers were made aware of the incident at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and confiscated the flyers. Detectives are reviewing security footage from the mosque as part of their investigation, Sharki said.

"SDPD has been in contact with the Imam and other faith-based leaders regarding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers," Sharki said.

Tazheen Nizam, director of the San Diego branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said the incident is creating fear in the community.

"Parents bringing their kids to the Islamic School attached to the mosque are fearful. Our Muslim brothers and sisters deserve to feel safe and welcome in their places of worship. Especially at a time of heightened sensitivity, an action like this sends a clear message of instilling hate and fear."

Letters sent to families of SDUSD students

NBC 7 was also made aware of several schools in the San Diego Unified School District that sent notes to families in light of students who were concerned about going to class Friday. The notes said all district offices and schools would remain open and continue to adapt to any developments.

“School Police will continue to monitor international events and local response, including maintaining contact with law enforcement partners, and to share safety updates with staff and families,” the notes read.

If you see something, say something

“Public safety is everyone’s responsibility, so if they see something that is concerning, whether it’s a social media post or people snooping around, prowling around a school or a house of worship, call us,” Sharki said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

He also added, “If it turns out to be nothing, we’d rather it be nothing than have people like, ‘We wish we would have called.'”

If you are in immediate danger, call 911. To report an incident to SDPD, call 619-531-2900.