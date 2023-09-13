Hundreds of migrants gather at U.S.-Mexico border fence to begin asylum process

Close to 700 migrants gathered in between boundary fences at the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, forced to camp and recharge, thanks to volunteers on the northern side, as they wait to start the asylum process with border agencies.

Aisha, from West Africa, arrived at the border last night with 20 other travelers. The wife and mother said she is fleeing the violence in her own home.

"My husband beats anytime," she said.“I want to make my life better.”

Conditions are primitive at this location. Trash is piled in the center of the encampment. Tents made of paint tarps and mylar thermal blankets dot the fence line.

Women, children and men gathered in the same spot, until Border Patrol agents separated the men for reasons of safety.

“Complaints of creepy stuff going on, we don’t want that. It’s the safety of women and children," an agent said through the slotted 30-foot fence to a volunteer in the U.S. handing out toiletries and food.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics indicate that from June to July there was a 30% increase in migrant encounters between ports of entry. That is still less than a year ago when the Title 42 health order was in effect.

The situation at the border is reminiscent of the final days of Title 42. A robust volunteer effort features separate stations for cell phone charging, donated clothing, first aid, toiletries and food.

Among the volunteers is UCSD graduate student Yingjie Fei.

"I just charge their phones and give them back," she said describing her duties. "I love to help people."

It seems that the migrants' basic needs are being met.

"I feel good here because American people care about me. We’re not hungry, we have eats [sic]," said a woman who wished to be identified as Georgian citizen. She said she's there because things are bad in Eastern Europe.



"We come because we have big problem in country. We are hungry, we have little money, a difficult life there," she said.

CBP blames aggressive human smugglers for the increase of migrants collecting at the border. Immigration advocates say asylum seekers are having trouble with or don’t even know about the CBP1 app they need to use to get an appointment for processing.

What migrants there do have is hope. There is, after all, great joy in making it this far.

“I love you America, I love you America," Aisha rejoiced. "Just now I am talking to my sister and say American people is the best, the best."

In part of a statement, a CBP spokesperson told NBC 7 human smuggling organizations are moving migrants through the enforcement zone in the San Diego area.

Three busloads of migrants were dropped off near the Iris Avenue Trolley Station in Otay Mesa, reports NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada.

Border Patrol agents are leveraging all available resources to apprehend, transport, screen and process migrants as expeditiously and safely as possible. Dozens of migrants were dropped off at transit stations in San Diego County on Wednesday morning. It is unclear when those people began their asylum process, but CBP said releasing them in the U.S. while they wait to be processed is standard procedure. They drop them off near public transit to make it easier for them to get to where they're going next.

The action at the border Wednesday forced CBP to suspend pedestrian processing at the Ped West border terminal beginning Thursday morning. The agency did not say how long it would last.