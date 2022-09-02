How Will Flex Alert Impact Holiday Weakened Travel?

When the California ISO issues a Flex Alert, a call on Californians to reduce energy use during peak times to limit strain on the grid, the agency asks that electric vehicle owners delay charging their cars. That would be a challenge for many EV drivers no matter the day, but especially during a heavy travel period like Labor Day weekend.

"That's going to be a nightmare for families," EV driver Jurgen Mitthesus said. "You imagine, someone is out late at night but they’re not in a wonderful network, young girls could be in danger. I think before they reach 2035 they need to have a really really great backup system in place.”

California recently approved a framework for phasing out new gas-powered car sales by 2035, so the latest Flex Alert has some EV drivers concerned about the integrity of the grid as EV's grow in popularity.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

David Victor, a professor at UC San Diego who studies energy and the power grid, isn’t too worried about that.

"As long as we keep our eyes on the ball. As long as we keep expanding the grid, and energy services," Professor Victor said. Victor was part of a recently-released study that estimated California's power grid would need to nearly double in size to accommodate the growing demand for electric vehicles. “It's feasible because if we plan for it over the next 20 years or so then we have enough time to make these kinds of investments.”

Right now California has over 35,000 public electric car charging stations and an additional 43,000 shared private ones.

"And once companies see a very clear signal that they need to invest in this area, I think we're gonna have quite a lot of investment," Victor added.

California’s goal is to have 250,000 shared EV chargers installed by 2025.

C



Residents were asked to conserve energy during the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. Yesterday and again today - this includes charging electric vehicles. While some ev car owners we spoke to said they could adjust, others expressed concern over what this could possibly mean going forward.

(pkg:)

jeffery and kaye mangares charge up their electric car up to three times a week… they’re big commuters they say

(jeffery, kaye mangares- ev car owners)

(24:26)

“she works in la jolla, i go to school in town, san diego city college.”

“and we live in national city.”

during their drive home the couple had no choice but to stop for a charge during peak energy usage hours

(26:15)

mangares- “we usually don’t charge around this time all the time.”

the state's flex alert calls on residents to voluntarily conserve energy between 4 and 9 p.m. To reduce stress on the electrical grid

while the mangares say it’s no big deal to them…

(26:40)

mangares- “we can wait until 10.”

other ev car drivers worry about what this could mean for california’s recently approved plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035





