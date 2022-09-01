Temps Break Triple-Digits in San Diego But Worst of Heat Wave Yet to Come

Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters.

No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.

Thursday's temperatures were still expected to be hot, but slightly cooler than Wednesday's. San Diegans should expect even hotter temperatures by the Labor Day holiday weekend.

"These hot temperatures are just going to continue and actually increase over the next couple of days, especially," NBC 7 forecaster Ashley Matthews said.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Monday as temperatures rise 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. There will be little relief overnight with temperatures remaining in the 70s along the coast and warmer inland.

By Friday, temperatures will be in the low-90s along the coast, in the mid-90s to low-100s in the valleys, in the low-90s in the mountains and in the 110s for the deserts.

These temperatures will likely be the hottest of the year, so far, and were also elevating the risk for wildfires.

On Wednesday, a large brush fire started near the U.S.-Mexico border and within hours had grown to more than 4,000 acres. Hundreds of people were under evacuation orders and at least four structures had been destroyed. The fire continued to burn Thursday and prompted the closure of the nearby Tecate border crossing.

Residents in the Lakeside area were also warned they may need to evacuate if a wildfire continued to spread Thursday.

An excessive heat warning means extreme temperatures could increase the risk for heat-related illness, especially for people working or participating in activities outside. Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms wherever possible and check on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles as inside temperatures could reach lethal digits in minutes, the NWS said.

"looks like we'll start to get a little bit of relief from these warm temperatures next week, but it's going to take a little bit of time for that to happen," Matthews said.

San Diego County will have dozens of "Cool Zones" open for residents to escape the extreme heat. Find a list of locations here.