How to Vote by Mail in the June Primary Election

If you're expecting to mail in a ballot this June for the 2022 Primary Election, the good news is the job is already halfway done.

Ballots were mailed to registered voters -- all 1.8 million of them in San Diego County -- on May 9. That means all you have to do is find it, fill it out, sign it and send it off.

Here's what the Registrar's Office wants you to know about voting by mail:

Do I need to do anything to receive my mail-in ballot?

Nope! All registered voters will be getting a vote-by-mail ballot this year, so there is nothing else you need to do. You can track your ballot to find out when it will arrive with the new "Where's My Ballot" tool. Sign up at sdvote.com.

The county does encourage, as they do every year, all voters to check their registration information ahead of the election to ensure all their information is up to date.

If you've recently moved or changed your name, you will need to re-register to vote. Be sure to do that early to avoid any ballot errors.

Wait, re-register? What if I never registered in the first place?

You can do that here (Psst, it takes less than two minutes). After that, you can still register to vote in person on Election Day.

When will I get my mail-in ballot and how long do I have to submit it?

Ballots started their journey to mailboxes May 9, so you should have gotten yours by now. If it seems you've lost or misplaced the ballot that was mailed to you, you'll have to fill out this application and request a new one. The last day to request a replacement by mail is Wednesday, June 1.

Mail-in ballots can be returned until Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020. You don't even need a stamp. Just know that the longer you take to mail it, the longer it will take for it to be counted.

Do I have to vote by mail in San Diego County? Where can I drop off my ballot?

No, you don't have to vote by mail. You can always fill out your ballot and drop it off at a drop-off location convenient for you through Election Day. Check the list of locations for addresses and hours.

Voters who wish to act on their civic duty in person can find their polling place here. You can also vote in person before Election Day. Find an early voting place here.

On Election Day, all polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How do I ensure my vote gets counted?

NBC News reported more than 102,000 ballots were rejected in California during the March Primary and most were due to human error, not election meddling.

The two main reasons a ballot may be rejected are because there is no signature on the back of the ballot envelope or they were postmarked after the election. Make sure you've submitted your ballot early and with a signature on the back for your vote to be counted.

Once you've submitted your ballot, either by mail or by dropping it off at one of the county's secure ballot drop-off locations, you can track the status of your ballot. To do so, sign up for "Where's My Ballot" at sdvote.com.