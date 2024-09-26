How to score San Diego Padres postseason tickets

Even before the playoffs get underway, the San Diego Padres have already shown they're ready to give a show this year. Fans who don't want to miss out on what's next should think about how to secure postseason tickets.

As of Thursday, the Padres are 2nd in the NL West, three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pads are looking to hold off the Dodgers Thursday from clinching the division title. A loss Thursday would send the Friars to the Wild Card Series, meaning postseason games at Petco Park could potentially start as early as Oct. 1.

Here's what you should know about securing postseason tickets.

When do postseason tickets go on sale?

Tickets went on sale as early as Thursday for potential National League Wild Card and National League Division Series home games at Petco Park.

There are different ticket windows depending on what type of Friar Faithful you are.

Those with 2024 season tickets have the opportunity to secure tickets starting on Thursday, Sept. 26, and those who are on the waitlist for 2025 season tickets can shoot their shot starting Friday, Sept. 27.

Non-season ticket holders can start purchasing tickets on Saturday, Sept. 28. Fans who sign up for Padres Insider emails will receive a presale line starting at 10 a.m. All others can join the sale at 12 p.m.

Some suite and hospitality member clients will also have access to presale tickets. Emails were sent to those clients with more information, the Padres said.

Who can buy tickets?

Post-season tickets are exclusive season ticketholders and any fans who are residents of the following counties and areas:

San Diego County, Baja California, Imperial County, Southern Orange County (San Clemente, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Beach), Southern Riverside County (Temecula, Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Hemet, Perris), La Paz County, Mohave County, Yuma County, and Clark County.

Any orders made outside these areas will be canceled and will not be given a refund, the Padres said.

Where can I buy tickets?

Click here to be taken to a page with ticket links for each postseason game. If you have a pre-sale code, find the lock icon and use the 5-digit code to unlock your offer.

When will the postseason games be played?

The best-of-three Wild Card Series starts on Oct. 1 and the best-of-five Division Series games begin on Oct. 5. League Championship Series are scheduled to begin Oct. 13. Dates are tentative. Check out the full schedule here.

When will the World Series be played?

The 2024 World Series games are set for Oct. 25 through Nov. 2, but could be played sooner depending on the speed the American and National league championship series.

How to watch the postseason

The postseason games will be broadcast on several different networks, starting with the Wild Card Series games, which will be shown on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. Find the full list here.

