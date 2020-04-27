Ignite San Diego

Sharp Rees-Stealy Accepting Mask Donations for Patients, Health Care Workers

Sharp said donations will be accepted Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. across seven Sharp Rees-Stealy locations

By Steve Adamek - SDBJ Staff

Self-sewn protective face masks in a fabric store on April 3, 2020, in Jena, Germany. With a severe shortage of surgical masks in the market, some have taken to making their own at home.
Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Donations of cloth face coverings, medical masks, tablets and phone chargers are being accepted at various Sharp Rees-Stealy locations.

This week, Sharp Rees-Stealy began collecting cloth face coverings for use by its patients, as well as medical procedure masks (including N95 masks) for its health care providers.

Sharp said donations are accepted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you have questions, please email SRS.Communications@sharp.com.

  • Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista, 525 Third Ave., Chula Vista, 91910
  • Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown, 300 Fir Street, San Diego, 92101
  • Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa, 5525 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, 91942
  • Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch, 1400 E. Palomar St., Chula Vista, 91913
  • Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo, 16899 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, 92127
  • Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego, 2929 Health Center Drive, San Diego, 92123
  • Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa, 10243 Genetic Center Drive, San Diego, 92121

“These donations will be so beneficial in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19, providing peace of mind for those entering our facilities and helping patients stay in touch with loved ones virtually via phones and tablets,” said Stacey Hrountas, CEO, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers in a news release. “We thank the citizens of our wonderful community for their generosity and support.”

For information about how to make cloth face coverings, please see the CDC or other websites for direction. According to the current CDC guidelines, cloth face coverings should:

  • Fit snugly, but comfortably against side of face
  • Be secured with ties or ear loops
  • Include multiple layers of fabric
  • Allow for breathing without restriction
  • Be laundered and clean

