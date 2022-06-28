Hot Weather Brings Heat Advisory, Possibly Thunderstorms to Areas of San Diego County

Summer weather will bathe much of the region in hot temperatures Tuesday, with evening thunderstorms likely in some mountain and desert areas through mid-week.

A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. in San Diego County valleys, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in those area are expected to be in the upper 90s, possibly reaching 100 degrees.

⚠️ Heat Advisory extended through Tuesday evening ⚠️ the heat will hang on through the day on Tuesday across inland areas. Please, use caution and check the back seat of your vehicle when leaving. No child or pet should be left in the car for any amount of time.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/NQbaDz3qDg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 27, 2022

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the National Weather Service warned. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside."

Hot weather can cause heat illnesses. The county of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency recommends the following tips to keep cool and beat the heat:

Stay hydrated with water. Avoid sugary beverages

Check on friends and neighbors at high risk for heat-related illness

Stay cool in an air conditioned area

NEVER leave kids or pets in a closed, parked vehicle

If you go outside, remember: wear a hat; wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; use sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher); and bring water

Limit time outdoors. Take breaks often

If you need to escape the heat, San Diego County has a Cool Zone program in place. The board of supervisors launched the program out of concern for seniors, persons with disabilities and those with health concerns that could be complicated by the effects of heat.

To find a cool zone area near you, check out this interactive map.

The county, in partnership with SDG&E, provides free electric fans to those who are 60 years of age and older, or are disabled or living on a limited income. To be eligible, a resident must not have access to air-conditioning at their residence. To learn more about the Cool Zones Fan Program or to request a fan, please call 2-1-1.

If you or someone you know is unable to get to a cool zone location and need transportation assistance, you can call 2-1-1 to be connected to a transportation or rideshare service at no cost.

Forecasters noted that monsoonal moisture building over the area will bring the chance of afternoon and early evening thunderstorms to mountain and desert areas through Tuesday. An isolated thunderstorm on Sunday over southeastern San Diego County produced 17 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and 94 in-cloud flashes in about 30 minutes, forecasters said.

"Wednesday thunderstorm chances begin to decrease as a trough of low pressure approaches the west coast, drying out the atmosphere and cooling conditions into the holiday weekend," according to the NWS. "Night and morning low clouds and fog expected each day near the coast."