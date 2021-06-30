Homicide Victim Shot in Chest in Linda Vista: SDPD

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that was reported in Linda Vista Tuesday night.

San Diego police said they received a call of the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. and responded to the 6900 block of Eastman Street. There, first responders found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital but died of their injuries. SDPD did not release any details on the deceased, such as their name, age or sex.

Investigators believe the shooting may have happened in the backyard of a nearby home. Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear.

Police did not say if any arrests were made in connection to the fatal shooting. The investigation is ongoing.