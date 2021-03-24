Hit-and-Run Suspect, 19, Was Doing ‘Double' the Speed Limit When She Killed Pedestrian in El Cajon: Police

A 19-year-old hit-and-run suspect allegedly driving “at least double the posted speed limit” was arrested Wednesday nearly two weeks after killing a pedestrian in El Cajon, police confirmed.

The El Cajon Police Department said Reeta Mansour was arrested and booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. She’s facing a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run causing death. Her jail booking records indicate she’s due in court on April 2.

ECPD Lt. Jason Taub said that on March 12, just before 10 p.m., Mansour – allegedly driving at least twice as fast as the posted 25 mph limit – crashed into a pedestrian near the 900 block of South Anza Street. Mansour also plowed into a parked car.

When officers were called to the scene, they were, at first, only investigating reports of the collision with the parked car. But when they looked around– in a yard about 180 feet south of the parked car – officers found the pedestrian lying on the ground.

Taub said the victim had suffered major physical trauma and died at the scene. The pedestrian’s name was not released. Detectives ultimately determined that the same driver who had hit the parked car had also hit the pedestrian – but the driver was gone.

On Wednesday, the ECPD announced the arrest of Mansour as the suspect of the deadly hit-and-run.

Police said they have been getting “additional reports of excessive speed in the area.” The deadly hit-and-run happened in an area that’s south of East Washington Avenue and north of Anza Elementary School.

The ECPD said it is increasing speed-related enforcement in the area and extra officers will be assigned there next month.

“Through education and behavior changes, we hope to create an environment that is safe and equitable for all road users in our community,” Taub added.