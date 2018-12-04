A hit-and-run left an El Cajon police officer injured on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning.

The officer was driving southbound on the freeway just north of Hidden Meadows on a motorcycle.

At around 6:30 a.m., a silver Ford Fusion made a lane change, striking the office, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

This caused the officer to crash.

The Fusion exited the freeway at Gopher Canyon Road and then immediately re-entered southbound I-15, according to police.

ECPD said the car was made between 2010 and 2012. It had blue paper dealership plates that read “El General” in yellow letters.

The driver of the Fusion was described as a man with glasses.

The officer was in full uniform.

The extent of the injuries is unknown; however, ECPD said it was minor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (858) 637-3800.