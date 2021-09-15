Hispanic Heritage Month takes place September 15 to October 15 every year as a time to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, diverse cultures, and extensive histories of the American Latino community.

Here are some local events -

Visit Otay Ranch Town Center for Hispanic Heritage - Join us for an afternoon of live music, food, cultural performances and fun for the whole family celebrating the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs September 15 to October 15. For more information CLICK HERE!

San Diego State University Events - Honoring Our Culture, Embracing the Future Celebration is the month-long series of campus events taking place during Hispanic Heritage Month that recognizes the struggles and celebrates the victories of our diverse Latinx, Chicanx, and Hispanic community. For more information CLICK HERE!

It is time to "Shine"! - Join us in celebrating the first ever lighting of the County Administration Center in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs during the 30-day period of September 15-October 15. September 15 holds special significance in the Hispanic Community because it commemorates the anniversary of the independence of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively. For more information CLICK HERE!

NAHJ San Diego-Tijuana 2021 Scholarship Celebration - The NAHJ San Diego-Tijuana chapter invites you to celebrate this year’s scholarship recipients on Saturday, Oct. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at Mujeres Brew House in Logan Heights. There will be food, drinks, professional headshots, an area for group pictures, and networking opportunities at the event. Award-winning journalist Jean Guerrero will give a keynote speech. For More information CLICK HERE!