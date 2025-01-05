Highly contagious flu is spreading among people everywhere in San Diego County

The new year has brought a surge of influenza cases across San Diego County late in the traditional season for the virus.

According to the most recent weekly respiratory illness report from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, there is a 31% increase in reported cases.

In the week from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, cases jumped from 2,420 to 3,567.

At the Saturday Civita Park Farmer’s Market in Mission Valley, families of every kind were looking for bargains and some good food and desserts.

Leilani Robles was selling her homemade cookies at the market. She’s a vendor and mother of two sons who go back to school next Tuesday.

"It’s gonna be crazy for a little bit [when they go back to school]. They might get colds," Robles said.

She started her cookie business during the COVID shutdown in 2020. She is a supporter of vaccinations for her family.

We get our flu shot every year. I didn’t start getting my flu shot until I was older ... but it really works … and my children haven’t gotten sick," she said.

The highly contagious respiratory illness affects the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause symptoms that include fever, cough, chills, sore throat, and a headache.

“At least from the holiday season we’re seeing the rates rise," said Dr. Jyotu Sandhu, who specializes in family and sports medicine. He strongly recommends a flu shot for protection, especially for the most vulnerable people. Sandhu practices at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

He said, “If the average person gets the flu, they have strong enough lungs to fight off the infection. They have that oxygen reserve. Whereas older people and the younger people don’t.”

Tanya Medrano is an artist selling her cards and ocean designs at the Civita Park farmer's market every week. She is committed to nature and the healing it can bring. She got the flu already but will not get vaccinated. “I just believe that the body is suppose to fight everything naturally. (Getting the flu was) not fun. But, you know, you just rest, take vitamin C, and just let it run its course," Medrano said.

The County will release its next respiratory illness report late next week.