‘Hi Barbie!' Dreamhouse truck pop-up rolls into Carlsbad Saturday

If you don't have a giant blowout party with all your Barbies planned this weekend, why not stop by the next best thing — the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse?

Barbie's hot pink mobile dreamhouse is scooting into The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Exclusive Barbied-up merch will be a-plenty, from pastel pink and purple Barbie hoodies to burlap totes perfect for Malibu Beach. See their full list of merch here, which you can buy on the website or at the truck itself.

Find the Barbie truck located near the Regal Cinemas and Luna Grill at The Shoppes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If that's not "Kenough" for you, the pink truck is rolling back down south to Chula Vista on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Otay Ranch Town Center at the covered food court entrance.

Follow the truck's future stops on Facebook and Instagram. Who knows what will be next? Maybe Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House truck pop-up tour?