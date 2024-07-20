Heat wave takes over San Diego County, bringing dangerous heat to deserts

Another dangerous heat wave in parts of San Diego County is expected to bring temperatures has high as 118 degrees and lows as high as 92 in the deserts this weekend, according to the National Weather Service said.

The agency has issued an excessive heat warning that is expected to remain in place this weekend in the San Diego County deserts areas.

A heat advisory is also in effect in the San Diego County valleys. Temperatures will reach highs of 103 in the inland valleys and lows will be as high as 74.

Cajon, Escondido, Santee, San Marcos, La Mesa and Poway will be under the advisory.

Looking out through the next week: sustained heat, a return of monsoon moisture early next week, and more average temperatures heading into next weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1MeZqvrIsf — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 19, 2024

In the mountains, temperatures are expected to reach 100 and that area is also under heat advisory.

"While not quite as hot as the last heat wave, temperatures will increase several degrees each day," according to the NWS.

Hot temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses. The NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

The advisories are set to expire at 9 p.m. Sunday.