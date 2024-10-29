‘Harvest Mendocino' gives fungi fans mush-needed foodie fun

What to Know Harvest Mendocino

Through Nov. 17, 2024

The Mushroom, Whiskey, and Wine Train rolls Nov. 2

The Mendocino Coast Mushroom Club Fungi Festival is Nov. 16 and 17

APPETIZING INQUIRY: If you have a friend who says, "I must ask you a question," well, you know you're likely in for a roaming heart-to-heart talk. If that friend, however, says "I mush ask you a question," pack your bags as quickly as you can and break out the maps: You just might be headed to one of the most harvest-y spots in all of the Golden State, a region that embraces all of the flavors and fabulousness of fungi. It's Mendocino County, of course, a land that is synonymous with umami-rich, ultra-layered dishes filled with all sorts of mushrooms, including the Golden Chanterelle, "California's newest state mushroom!" Mushroom mavens are invited to celebrate the sup-worthy specimen, fine dining, and outdoor adventures over a few fall weeks during Harvest Mendocino, a festivity that fêtes fungi, foodie experiences, and the beautiful, foggy, tree-laden location.

BE THERE THROUGH NOV. 17... for a host of experiences, including a couple of savory centerpieces. The Mushroom, Whiskey, & Wine Train sets out from Fort Bragg Nov. 2 — "educational fireside chats" are on the schedule, as well as a line-up of luscious mushroom-filled dishes created by local chefs — and the Mendocino Coast Mushroom Club-led Fungi Festival Nov. 16 and 17. Other tempting happenings will "sprout" around the area in the coming days, too, including foraging outings at Jackson Demonstration State Park and the Mushroom Walkabout at Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Searching for some mush-needed answers about all of the palate-pleasing possibilities? Harvest Mendocino HQ has the delicious details you're seeking.